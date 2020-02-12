Test Results Show No Coronavirus Cases in NYC: Health Officials

What to Know There are currently no coronavirus cases in New York City, according to city health officials.

Test results show there are currently no coronavirus cases in New York City, according to the city's Department of Health.

As of Wednesday, the six city residents that were under observation for possible coronavirus all tested negative for the disease. One New York City non-resident also tested negative, according to the city's health deaprtment.

Recently, a novel (new) coronavirus was detected in thousands of people worldwide, primarily in China. There is evidence the infection can be spread person-to-person. A "novel coronavirus" is a strain that has not been previously found in humans.

Health officials say the risk to New Yorkers of contracting this novel coronavirus is low.

However, if you are experiencing symptoms and want to get tested, talk to your health care provider, health officials say. Symptoms can include fever, cough or shortness of breath. An infection can result in death, but that is a rare outcome.

The World Health Organization has named the disease caused by the virus as COVID-19, avoiding any animal or geographic designation to avoid stigmatization and to show the illness comes from a new coronavirus discovered in 2019.

The illness was first reported in December and connected to a food market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak has largely been concentrated.

Zhong Nanshan, a leading Chinese epidemiologist, said that while the virus outbreak in China may peak this month, the situation at the center of the crisis remains more challenging.

"We still need more time of hard working in Wuhan," he said, describing the isolation of infected patients there a priority.

China on Wednesday reported another drop in the number of new cases of a viral infection and 97 more deaths, pushing the total dead past 1,100 as postal services worldwide said delivery was being affected by the cancellation of many flights to China.

The National Health Commission on Wednesday said 2,015 new cases had been reported over the last 24 hours, declining for a second day. The total number of cases in mainland China is 44,653, although many experts say a large number of others infected have gone uncounted.

The additional deaths raised the mainland toll to 1,113. Two people have died elsewhere, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.