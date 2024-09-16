Westchester County

Out-of-control Tesla explodes after crashing into apartment building, killing 2

The vehicle is believed to be an electric Tesla. How it was functioning is a component of the investigation

By NBC New York Staff

Two people died when an out-of-control vehicle hit a curb, then a tree and crashed into the front of an apartment building and exploded in Westchester County Monday, authorities say.

Emergency personnel responding to the 9:10 a.m. accident scene on Battle Avenue found the vehicle fully engulfed. The building also caught fire.

The two bodies were found in the vehicle once the fire was out. Both were badly burned. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Chopper 4 was over the scene as crews brought in a bulldozer to pull away the charred vehicle husk.

The investigation is ongoing.

