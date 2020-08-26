Terrifying NYC Street Attack Lands Woman in Coma; Stranger's Brutality Caught on Cam

Police are looking for a stranger they say sneaked up behind a 46-year-old woman as she walked on a Brooklyn street, picked her up and slammed her to the sidewalk, where video shows he pummeled her repeatedly, authorities say.

The victim suffered severe head and body trauma in the 6 a.m. Wednesday attack near Division Avenue and Rodney Street. She had to be put in a medically induced coma.

Jarring surveillance video shows the stranger repeatedly punching the woman once he threw her onto the sidewalk. Police say he also tried to take her pants off as she lay dazed on the concrete; then he ran off.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.