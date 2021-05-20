Israel

Tense Moments, Skirmishes Break Out As Pro-Israel and Palestine Groups Clash in Midtown

There was no information on the number of arrests or the circumstances, but video clips posted to social media showed some punches being thrown before police stepped in

Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups face off in Times Square
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Demonstrations that brought out both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian supporters to midtown Manhattan on Thursday led to some tense confrontations, with police saying multiple arrests had been made.

There was no information on the number of arrests or the circumstances, but video clips posted to social media showed some punches being thrown before police stepped in and created space and barriers between the two sides.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Middle East 1 hour ago

Mediating in Gaza Conflict, Egypt Seeks Broader Influence

Joe Biden 4 hours ago

Biden Hails Israel-Hamas Cease-Fire, Sees ‘Opportunity'

Other videos showed confrontations in the nearby Diamond District, where Jewish store owners have had a longstanding presence, between people in cars carrying Palestinian flags and passers-by on the street.

In one video, people could be seen scrambling to get some distance as a firework went off.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

IsraelManhattanTimes SquareMidtownIsraeli-Palestinian Conflict
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us