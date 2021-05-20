Tense Moments, Skirmishes Break Out As Pro-Israel and Palestine Groups Clash in Midtown

Demonstrations that brought out both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian supporters to midtown Manhattan on Thursday led to some tense confrontations, with police saying multiple arrests had been made.

There was no information on the number of arrests or the circumstances, but video clips posted to social media showed some punches being thrown before police stepped in and created space and barriers between the two sides.

Other videos showed confrontations in the nearby Diamond District, where Jewish store owners have had a longstanding presence, between people in cars carrying Palestinian flags and passers-by on the street.

In one video, people could be seen scrambling to get some distance as a firework went off.