Tens of Thousands March Through Rainstorm With 2 Nights Left of NYC Curfew

What to Know Calls are mounting for Mayor Bill de Blasio to end NYC's curfew as the late-night violence that dominated early protests has subsided

Tens of thousands have marched through streets and crowded parks since protests began more than one week ago

In total, more than 2,000 people have been arrested over the course of New York City's week-long protests, including the mayor's daughter

More than a week into protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody, protests in New York City have multiplied, growing in size and number. Tens of thousands of demonstrators were spread out across the city's boroughs to demand police reform and accountability.

Almost every day since the start of protests in New York City, up to a dozen protests and rallies have taken over the city concurrently, as was the case again Saturday. By 7 p.m. groups were spotted in almost every corner of the city, in Central Park, walking along the West Side Highway, marching across the Brooklyn Bridge and gathered around Barclays Center.

Chopper 4 estimated 15,000-20,000 people were marching in a group at 5:30 p.m. that stretch from the Brooklyn side of the Brooklyn Bridge, across the bridge, past City Hall and up onto Canal Street.

The protest right now in #Brooklyn is EASILY the biggest crowd I’ve seen all week. They walked past our crew for more than 30 min straight without any gaps in the group. I can’t even begin to estimate the size. A mile? More? It’s massive. #NewYorkProtests @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/Myd9wBrIPy — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) June 6, 2020

One of the largest contingent of marchers since the start of protests last week moving through downtown Brooklyn after an afternoon storm that packed strong wind gusts and rain. The crowd took around 30 minutes to pass.

The protests are expected to wind down as the curfew approaches, but a candlelight vigil for Breonna Taylor starts outside of Barclays Center at 7 p.m. as well as a protest to defund the NYPD in McCarren Park.

The looting that occurred on Sunday and Monday has almost entirely stopped, but late-night bouts of violence continue when police enforce the city's 8 p.m. curfew. Since the first night of Mayor Bill de Blasio's curfew, widespread reports of violent arrests and altercations between officers and protesters have been documented.

De Blasio has said he won't remove New York City's nightly curfew before Monday morning despite pleas from protesters and city council members.

"This curfew is serving as a pretext for aggressive and violent confrontation of protesters by the police. It is doing nothing to make our city more peaceful, it is doing the opposite," Chair of NYC Council health committee Mark Levine said.

Cities and communities across the country are ending their curfews today. NYC should follow suit.



The curfews are doing more harm than good, and the protests won’t stop until justice is served. https://t.co/UWAy3yUBlS — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) June 4, 2020

De Blasio said the "broad goals" of the curfew have been achieved, "but my plan is to continue the curfew throughout the week as I originally stated." New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he supports the mayor's decision to maintain the curfew and that, ultimately, the curfew's jurisdiction falls to de Blasio.

The curfew is in effect each day from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., ending on June 8, the same day a COVID-ravaged New York City will finally reopen after its months-long shutdown. Several civil rights organizations, including the New York Civil Liberties Union and the Legal Aid Society, threatened to sue the mayor if the curfew gets extended beyond that time.

As Cuomo and de Blasio sought to deflect criticism over harsh tactics from police enforcing the curfew, protesters spurred by the death of George Floyd stayed on the streets for another day Friday.

Protests near Borough Hall and Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as well as multiple locations across Manhattan, had attracted large crowds Friday evening. There were a large number of arrests at a protest on the Upper East Side after curfew went into effect, and a crowd marching down Flatbush Avenue toward the Manhattan Bridge were met with a wall of officers blocking them from getting on to the bridge and disrupting traffic. A similar situation played out at Grand Army Plaza, with tensions rising at one point before protesters started to disperse.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. said his office will not prosecute protesters arrested for unlawful assembly or disorderly conduct. Vance said his office must "enact public policies which assure all New Yorkers that in our justice system and our society, black lives matter and police violence is a crime."

In a statement released late Friday afternoon, the district attorney’s office said its policy is “designed to minimize unnecessary interactions with the criminal justice system, reduce disparities and collateral consequences in low-level offense prosecutions.” The DA said anyone with evidence of violence against officers or property will be charged appropriately.

On Friday, Cuomo shared his support for the “Say Their Name” Reform Agenda, which includes four bills already proposed from state legislators to make police disciplinary records transparent, ban chokeholds, make false race-based 911 reports a hate crime, and ensure the attorney general act as independent prosecutor for any police murder case.

The legislative package is one of several efforts in New York by elected leaders to answer the call of protesters now more than a week into their demands of police accountability and justice for the death of black Americans.

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said Friday three more bills will be proposed to require officers visibly show badge information when asked, guarantee peoples' right to record police activity in public spaces, and require an early intervention systems to identify problematic officers and reform internal policies. The bill follows reported unanimous support by the council to ban the use of chokeholds by police. A hearing on the bills is scheduled for June 9.

Johnson has also called on the city to reduce the police department's budget and redirect funding to "invest in communities." When asked by press on Friday about his position on cutting the department's budget the mayor said, "I do not believe it is a good idea to reduce the budget of the agency that is here to keep us safe and the agency that is instituting neighborhood policing which involves getting out officers to be deeply engaged with our community."

A coalition of unions representing police throughout the state issued a joint statement voicing their opposition to measures they call "anti-police," including the state legislature considering new bills in wake of the protests, calling them an attack on law enforcement and a flawed process.

On Thursday, Cuomo said he would open up free COVID testing to all protest attendees. He said anyone who participated in any of the large gatherings should assume he or she has been exposed to COVID and get tested immediately.

Cuomo and de Blasio have both warned mass protests could turn into "super spreaders" of the virus, which could undermine the progress the five boroughs have fought so hard to make since its first reported case on March 1.