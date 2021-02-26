Ten Hurt, Five Badly, After Seven-Car Crash Closes Prospect Expressway in Brooklyn

Ten people were hurt, five of whom suffered serious or life-threatening injuries, after a seven-car crash involving an MTA bus temporarily shut down a Brooklyn highway, police said.

Following a minor accident, a Mercedes-Benz and a Ford SUV pulled off to the side of the road near the 4th Avenue exit on the Prospect Expressway in Windsor Terrace just after 2 p.m. Friday, according to police. As the drivers of both cars were exchanging information, a grey Mercedes lost control and smashed into the back of the other Benz.

Four other vehicles were then involved in the crash, including an MTA bus, police said. Video from Chopper 4 showed the aftermath of the accident, with the three initial cars involved not having moved and the bus stopped just ahead. Traffic was backed up as the highway was closed for the investigation.

Ten people were injured in the crash, half suffering serious or potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police. The other five were listed in stable condition. It was not immediately known how many, if any, of the injured were bus passengers.

The chain of collisions is under investigation. No arrests have been made.