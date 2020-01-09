‘Pop-Up’ TSA PreCheck Application Center Opening at NY Penn Station

What to Know The Transportation Security Administration is partnering with United Airlines to host a “pop-up” enrollment center to provide a convenient location to enroll in the TSA PreCheck program right inside New York Penn Station

The TSA PreCheck application program inside the United Airlines Ticketing Office will run from Jan. 13 to Feb. 21

If you are passing through the Midtown-based transportation hub, you'll be able to temporarily enroll in the agency’s popular TSA PreCheck application program inside the United Airlines Ticketing Office from Jan. 13 to Feb. 21.

The TSA PreCheck program is an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and about 70 airlines participate in the program

Those interested in taking advantage of the temporary application center need to make an appointment online and complete their enrollment in-person or as a walk-in at the application center.

Appointments will be available from Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. inside the United Airlines ticketing office located on the main concourse (Amtrak waiting room level) of Penn Station closest to the 7th Avenue entrance, (next to the GNC store).

Those applying must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. You can visit the Universal Enroll website for a list of required documents to prove identity and citizenship.

The application fee is $85 and is good for five years. It must be paid at the time of your appointment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. Fingerprints also are required during the in-person enrollment session.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail that is valid for five years. That number can then be used when booking airline reservations and entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, where it will be stored for future reservations.