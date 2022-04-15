Woodside

Teens' Getaway Ride Crashes After Suspected Thieves Flee NYC Gunfire: Cops

Three teenage suspects hoped on a moped before crashing into an off-duty officer's car, police say

By Myles Miller

Three teenagers riding on the back of a moped crashed into the an off-duty police officer's car and were taken to a Queens hospital early Friday morning, police say.

The trio, police say, are also accused of breaking into cars in the Woodside neighborhood overnight.

Officers responded to the crash site around 2:30 a.m. near 65th Street and Broadway. That's where the teenagers' alleged late-night mischief came to an end.

Before the crash, police say the teens were breaking into cars when one was shot in the leg, sending them fleeing the area on the moped.

Police were still investigating who fired the gunshot. They also said tools used by the suspects were recovered near the scene.

The teens are expected to be OK.

