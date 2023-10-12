Teens arrested after allegedly pointing gel BB rifles at Brooklyn synagogue: Sources

Two teenagers are in custody and police are looking for two more suspects involved in pointing gel-BB rifles at a Brooklyn synagogue Wednesday night, police sources tell News 4 New York.

Police said a Shomrin, or guard, at the synagogue at 1616 Ocean Parkway saw four people pointing gel-BB rifles at the temple around 7:40 p.m.

The teen suspects fled the location while the Shomrin followed. Police arrived on the scene and took two male teenagers, both 16 years old, into custody and continue to search for the other two suspects, sources said.

Two gel BB rifles were recovered by police.