Swimmer, 13, Dies After 2 Teens Pulled From Rockaway Waters: Police

A teenage boy died and a second was still fighting for his life Friday afternoon after the pair entered the water off a Queens beach, city officials said.

Two 13-year-old boys were standing on rocks at Rockaway Beach, near Beach 121st Street and Jamaica Bay, when they fell into the water around 11:40 a.m., police officials said.

A team of at least nine rescue swimmers was dispatched to the beach and retrieved the two boys who were then rushed to Jamaica Hospital, fire and police officials said.

One of the boys died sometime after the rescue, and the second was said to be in grave condition, the NYPD said.

The circumstances leading up to the boys' fall into the water is still under investigation.