Teen Tourist Groped Near Times Square, Suspect on the Loose

A 13-year-old girl visiting New York City with her parents was assaulted Tuesday afternoon in the Theater District near Times Square, and cops are hunting for a suspect caught on surveillance cameras.

The attack happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Eighth Avenue, just off 47th Street. Cops say the girl was with her family when the unidentified assailant touched her private parts as he walked by, before fleeing up 48th Street.

The young victim was not hospitalized, police said.

Surveillance photos released by the NYPD show a man in a blue T-shirt and jeans with thinning gray hair in a distinctive top-knot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.