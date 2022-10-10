Midtown

Teen Subway Rider Jumped by Six Attackers, Stabbed at NYC Station: Cops

Six suspects wanted by police in a midtown subway station stabbing.
Handout

A 17-year-old beaten badly and stabbed multiple times was taken to the hospital Saturday after a group jumped him at a midtown subway station, police said.

The teen entered the station at East 53rd Street and Lexington Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m., but was followed in by six assailants that police say meant to do him harm.

Police said the group attacked him on the platform of the 6 train and beat him repeatedly before one in the group pulled out a knife and stabbed the teen several times.

While it's not known where the perps fled to, police believe the suspects and victim are known to each other.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The department released surveillance images of the six assailants over the weekend in hopes of tracking down the 17-year-old's attackers. He had to be taken to a local hospital where he was stitched up and treated for his wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Midtownsubway violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us