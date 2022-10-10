Teen Subway Rider Jumped by Six Attackers, Stabbed at NYC Station: Cops

A 17-year-old beaten badly and stabbed multiple times was taken to the hospital Saturday after a group jumped him at a midtown subway station, police said.

The teen entered the station at East 53rd Street and Lexington Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m., but was followed in by six assailants that police say meant to do him harm.

Police said the group attacked him on the platform of the 6 train and beat him repeatedly before one in the group pulled out a knife and stabbed the teen several times.

While it's not known where the perps fled to, police believe the suspects and victim are known to each other.

The department released surveillance images of the six assailants over the weekend in hopes of tracking down the 17-year-old's attackers. He had to be taken to a local hospital where he was stitched up and treated for his wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.