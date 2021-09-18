Teen Stabbed to Death in HS Parking Lot in Post-Football Brawl

A 16-year-old high school student is dead after being stabbed in the school parking lot following a football game Friday night, police say.

It's not clear what sparked the brawl in the parking lot of Arlington High School in the Dutchess County hamlet of LaGrangeville, about 75 miles northeast of New York City.

But at some point during the fight, a 16-year-student was stabbed, and later died at a local hospital.

The county sheriff's office said Nestor A. Ortiz-Ocampo, 18, of Poughkeepsie, is in custody and facing manslaughter charges. Ortiz-Ocampo is a former student at Arlington High, they said.