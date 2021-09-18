High School

Teen Stabbed to Death in HS Parking Lot in Post-Football Brawl

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 16-year-old high school student is dead after being stabbed in the school parking lot following a football game Friday night, police say.

It's not clear what sparked the brawl in the parking lot of Arlington High School in the Dutchess County hamlet of LaGrangeville, about 75 miles northeast of New York City.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

But at some point during the fight, a 16-year-student was stabbed, and later died at a local hospital.

The county sheriff's office said Nestor A. Ortiz-Ocampo, 18, of Poughkeepsie, is in custody and facing manslaughter charges. Ortiz-Ocampo is a former student at Arlington High, they said.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

High School
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us