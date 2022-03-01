Bronx

Teen Stabbed in the Bronx

Police are searching for the person who stabbed a 19-year-old boy multiple times Monday afternoon in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx.

Police say it was around 2 p.m. when the victim was approached by an unidentified individual with a knife. In video of the incident, the two men can be seen fighting. The victim is struck with a knife in the torso, arm, and face.  

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

