Teen Stabbed By Store Manager After Stealing From Lower East Side Shop: Police

A teenager was stabbed by Manhattan store manager after stealing from the shop, police said.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. near 100 Delancey Street in the Lower East Side, according to police, where a Duane Reade pharmacy is located. Police did not confirm whether the incident took place inside the store, however.

A 16-year-old allegedly stole from a store, and the manager in turn stabbed him, police said. The teen was initially taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition, but police later described his condition as stable.

The store manager was in police custody, but information regarding charges was not immediately clear. It was also unclear if the teen would face charges as well.

Police said that the incident occurred between two different stores, but were still investigating to determine what may have happened.