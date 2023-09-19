Teen stabbed, 2 others slashed near Brooklyn school: Police

A teenager was stabbed and two others were slashed near a high school in Brooklyn just as classes were being dismissed for the afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. near PS 156 in Brownsville, according to police. The 18-year-old stabbed was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said, while two other possible 17-year-olds were also slashed. The conditions of the other two victims was not immediately clear.

No weapons were recovered at the scene, and no arrests have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.

The Department of Education said that police and school safety agents responded "immediately" to the incident, which they said took place off school property.