Teen son of ex-Yankee Brett Gardner apparently died by asphyxiation after eating, Costa Rica officials say

Miller Gardner, 14, was on vacation with his family in Costa Rica when he died in his sleep, his family said.

By Tim Stelloh and Tangni Noriega | NBC News

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The teenage son of former New York Yankees star Brett Gardner appears to have died by asphyxiation after possibly having gotten sick from eating something during a family vacation in Costa Rica, authorities in the Central American country said Monday.

Miller Gardner, 14, apparently died by asphyxia "after a possible intoxication after apparently ingesting some food," an official with Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigative Agency told NBC News.

Miller’s body was found Friday in a hotel room in Manuel Antonio, a popular resort area on the country’s Pacific Coast, said the official, Juan Pablo Alvarado Garcia.

The cause of death is preliminary, and officials are awaiting an autopsy and a toxicology analysis, he said.

In a statement Sunday, Miller’s parents said their son died after he fell ill with several other family members. He died peacefully in his sleep, they said in the statement.

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile,” the statement says. “He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

Gardner, an outfielder, spent his 14-season career with the Yankees. He helped the team win the World Series in 2009, one year after his MLB debut.

