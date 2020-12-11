financial district

Teen Shot Twice in Chest While Opening Hotel Door in Financial District: Police

The wounded 18-year-old was in the room with a group of people when the gunman started firing at the door from the hallway, an NYPD spokesperson said

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

An 18-year-old man was shot twice in the chest while opening the door to his New York City hotel room early Friday, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton New York hotel in Manhattan’s Financial District, police spokesperson Det. Sophia Mason said.

The wounded man was in the room with a group of people when the gunman started firing at the door from the hallway, Mason said.

News

Coronavirus 9 hours ago

FDA Approves Emergency Use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

Murray Hill 8 hours ago

Car Plows Into Manhattan Protest, Striking Six People

He was taken by ambulance to Bellevue Hospital and was expected to survive. The gunman fled on foot. No arrests have been made.

A message seeking comment was left with general manager of the hotel, which is about three blocks from Wall Street and a short walk from the South Street Seaport and other landmarks.

This article tagged under:

financial districtManhattangun violenceNYC ViolenceLower Manhattan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us