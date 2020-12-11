Teen Shot Twice in Chest While Opening Hotel Door in Financial District: Police

An 18-year-old man was shot twice in the chest while opening the door to his New York City hotel room early Friday, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton New York hotel in Manhattan’s Financial District, police spokesperson Det. Sophia Mason said.

The wounded man was in the room with a group of people when the gunman started firing at the door from the hallway, Mason said.

He was taken by ambulance to Bellevue Hospital and was expected to survive. The gunman fled on foot. No arrests have been made.

A message seeking comment was left with general manager of the hotel, which is about three blocks from Wall Street and a short walk from the South Street Seaport and other landmarks.