shootings

13-Year-Old Shot in Face at NYC Playground Dies Days Later

The teenager had been declared brain-dead after the Friday afternoon shooting

By Myles Miller and NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 13-year-old boy declared brain-dead after being shot in the head at a Staten Island playground Friday afternoon has died, the NYPD said Tuesday as it declared his case a homicide investigation.

Sources say a 17-year-old is now in custody. Details on the charges weren't immediately clear.

The victim, identified as Jamoure Harrell, who lived in the borough, died Sunday of his injuries, officials say.

Harrell was gunned down in the middle of the afternoon Friday, just before 4 p.m., at the Dr. Maggie Howard Playground, near the Stapleton Houses on Warren and Gordon streets, authorities have said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

It happened about a block from his school, I.S. 49, as he hung out with a group of friends after classes got out.

According to the NYPD, another teenager some distance away fired two shots into the group, with one of the bullets hitting Harrell in the face.

Witnesses said another teen opened fire from a distance away at a group of kids hanging out after school, with a bullet striking the victim in the face. NBC New York's Checkey Beckford reports.

News

Taylor Swift 13 hours ago

Taylor Swift Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium: How to Avoid Bad Blood With Ticket Scammers

NYPD 18 hours ago

Questions Mount in Case of Missing NYC Boys Found Dead in Different Rivers

Community activist Malcolm Penn, who knew the boy, said he had been set to graduate from eighth grade next month and was looking forward to it. He described Harrell as a "very energetic kid, just out having fun on a beautiful day like a 13-year-old does."

The intended target of the shooting wasn't clear.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

shootingsNYPDgun violenceStaten Islandcrime stoppers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us