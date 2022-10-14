Teen Fatally Shot in Chest at Queens Subway Station: NYPD

A teen was shot and killed after a gunman opened fire inside a moving subway train Friday afternoon in the latest instance of deadly violence in the public transit system.

Police said the teen was traveling on an A train heading into the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station around 3:45 p.m. when he was shot in the chest. The suspect gunman, wearing all black, then fled on foot.

EMS removed the teen victim and rushed him to a local hospital in critical condition. He died within the hour.

Trains were being impacted after 4 p.m. as police investigated the shooting.

