Teen Shot and Killed Outside Deli in Bronx: Police

A teenager was shot and killed after he was ambushed outside of a deli in the Bronx, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m. at the store on the corner of West 170th Street and Ogden Avenue in the Highbridge neighborhood, police said.

The owner of the deli said he knew the 17-year-old victim and other members of his family, and that the teen was a "regular customer" at the shop. He said that "three or four kids" came in to the store behind the victim, and the attack went down just after he left.

Police said the teen was ambushed as he left the deli, with someone punching him in the face. He fought back, which is when the bullets started to fly as the deli owner said one pulled out a gun.

The victim was shot once in the chest, and was taken to the Lincoln Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and police didn't release any information about potential suspects. The deli owner said that guns are a common sight in the neighborhood.

The shooting comes as Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell are set to make an announcement about public safety Wednesday afternoon.