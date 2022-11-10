Teen Shot and Killed Near Queens High School; 2 People in Custody

A teenager was shot and killed near a Queens high school as students were heading home after classes were let out for the day, police said.
Shots were fired just after 3 p.m. at 77th Road and Main Street in Kew Gardens Hills, according to police, near North Queens Community High School. A middle school and a church are also close by. It was not clear how many shots were fired, but witnesses described hearing at least six or seven gunshots.
Police said an 18-year-old was struck once in the chest. The teen was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It was not yet clear if the victim was a student at the high school.
A backpack and a baseball hat could be seen left on the ground by a bus stop at the crime scene, along with at least two bullet casings. Police have not said whether the teen may have been targeted, or if he was a bystander.
Two people were in custody in connection with the shooting, police said, and they are looking for an additional person as well.
An investigation is ongoing.