Teen Shoots NYC Man Trying to Stop Fight at Long Island Baby Shower: Police

A 16-year-old opened fire at a baby shower on Long Island after a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn of the Bay Shore home, police said Sunday.

The Saturday evening celebration turned sour when two girls got into a physical altercation in front of the home on Pine Acres Boulevard around 7 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police.

A 41-year-old Queens man in attendance tried to break up the fight when he got shot in the leg.

Police said the 16-year-old suspect pulled out a handgun and fired at the man, before a 30-year-old tackled him to the ground and restrained the teen until cops arrived.

The victim was taken to a Long Island hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

Officers arrested the shooter on charges of assault and criminal weapon possession. He was expected to appear in court on Sunday.