16-year-old scooter passenger killed in crash with SUV in Bronx: Police

A 16-year-old girl was killed when the scooter she was a passenger on collided with an SUV in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said.

The crash occurred just after noon at West 192nd Street and University Avenue in the Fordham neighborhood, according to police. A Honda Pilot driven by a 22-year-old woman hit the scooter, leaving the two teens riding it unconscious and unresponsive in the street.

The teen girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The 19-year-old who was driving the scooter was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital after suffering critical injuries.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene; it was not immediately clear if she was expected to face charges. An investigation is ongoing.