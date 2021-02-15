Teen Saved From Pond After Fall Through Ice in Central Park

A bystander has been credited with saving a 14-year-old teen who fell into an icy pond in Central Park on Monday afternoon.

The boy fell through the ice after 2 p.m. at a pond near 59th Street and 5th Avenue close to the Plaza Hotel. Cell phone video captured the terrifying moments the teen fell through.

Witnesses say they heard the ice at the pond crack then screams for help. They say a friend of the boy tried to help but couldn't get him out of the water.

That's when a nearby man rushed to help, grabbing a pond safety ladder nearby.

"So I just grabbed a ladder and had one end -- it's about six foot-seven foot ladder made out of wood -- and I just gave him one end and he held on and I was able to help pull him out," Dan McFadden said. "He was pretty shaken up."

The 14-year-old boy left the pond with his friend and went to Cornell Hospital a short time later. His condition wasn't known.

NBC New York's Marc Santia reports.