midtown Manhattan

Teen Robbed in Midtown for Diaper Money, Cops Say

subway robbery suspect
NYPD

Police are looking for a man who allegedly asked a teenager for diaper money at a subway station - and then robbed him when the boy said no.

The NYPD released surveillance photos Friday of the suspect in the Aug. 17 robbery. The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on a Wednesday at the Lexington Avenue and 42nd Street subway station.

According to cops, a 17-year-old had just exited a downtown 6 train and was going through the station's turnstiles when he was approached by the suspect.

The man allegedly then asked the teen, "Can I have some money for diapers?" When the boy said no, the man physically threatened him. The boy handed over $20, and the alleged attacker fled.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

This article tagged under:

midtown Manhattan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us