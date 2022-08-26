Teen Robbed in Midtown for Diaper Money, Cops Say

Police are looking for a man who allegedly asked a teenager for diaper money at a subway station - and then robbed him when the boy said no.

The NYPD released surveillance photos Friday of the suspect in the Aug. 17 robbery. The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on a Wednesday at the Lexington Avenue and 42nd Street subway station.

According to cops, a 17-year-old had just exited a downtown 6 train and was going through the station's turnstiles when he was approached by the suspect.

The man allegedly then asked the teen, "Can I have some money for diapers?" When the boy said no, the man physically threatened him. The boy handed over $20, and the alleged attacker fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.