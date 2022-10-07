Teen Passenger Shot While Aboard Bus in Yonkers: Police

A teenager was rushed to the hospital after getting shot while riding aboard a bus during rush hour in Yonkers on Friday, police said.

The gunfire erupted on board a Bee-Line bus heading north on South Broadway just after 5 p.m., according to police. The bus stopped at Ludlow Street to let passengers off, which is when the bus driver heard the shots fired, a police spokesperson said.

"The whole bus emptied out. A group of people ran northbound on South Broadway that [the bus driver] feels were people who may have been known to the victim," said Westchester County Police spokesperson Kieran O'Leary.

An 18-year-old was shot at least once in the leg, police said, with a pair of bloody jeans discovered on board. The teen was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Police said the victim got on the bus with a group of people at the prior stop. However, it was not clear how they all knew each other, or if the shooter was among them. A motive was also not immediately clear.

O'Leary said that as of now, all police are certain of is that both the shooter and the victim were aboard the bus at the time of the shooting. No one else was hurt in the shooting.

Investigators have not yet released any information about a possible suspect.