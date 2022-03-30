Teen NYC Porch Pirates Busted in NJ With Car Stuffed Full of Loot, Cops Say

Cops in a northern New Jersey suburb say three teenage "porch pirates" from New York City have been terrorizing their town, stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from at least 11 victims.

Teaneck Police arrested Aderlin Lluberez, 19, Albiery Lugo, 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old, all of the Bronx, on Monday.

Cops say the trio had been driving around town, scouting for delivered packages. One of them would allegedly walk up to a house with an empty box from a prior theft, act like they were delivering that "package," then leave the empty and take the full box.

When they were stopped, their car was packed to the gills with stolen packages and merchandise -- everything from diapers and baby seats to cooking supplies and scooters.

All three face charges of theft in the third degree. Police say they believe there are more victims than the 11 they've identified.