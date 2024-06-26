Queens

Teen killed, child hurt in hit-and-run outside Queens school on last day of classes

By Tom Shea and Chris Jose

A teenage girl was killed and a younger child was hurt in a hit-and-run incident outside of a Queens school on the last day of classes, according to law enforcement sources.

The two people, a 16-year-old girl and an 8-year-old child, were struck by a truck just before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 47th Avenue and 47th Street in Sunnyside, law enforcement sources said. The scene of the incident was just outside of Woodside Intermediate School 125.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, sources told NBC New York, while the child was taken to Cornell Hospital. The condition of the child was not immediately clear, but they are are only believed to have suffered minor injuries and are expected to survive.

The driver of the truck took off from the scene. Police were able to locate the truck, and a driver was later taken into custody.

Wednesday was the last day of classes for New York City public schools, with the incident occurring just after school was dismissed.

An investigation is ongoing.

