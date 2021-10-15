Teen Killed, Another Hurt in Lower East Side Shooting: Police

A teenager was killed and another was hurt after a shooting at a Manhattan street corner Friday evening, police said.

The gunfire broke out around 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Delancey Street and Suffolk Street on the Lower East Side, according to police. A 16-year-old boy, whose name has not yet been released, was killed.

Another male, who is believed to be a teen as well, was also shot, but is expected to survive, police said.

No arrests have yet been made, and police are still searching for the shooter. An investigation is ongoing.