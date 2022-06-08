Floyd Bennett Field

Teen Indicted In Crash at Former Brooklyn Airfield That Killed 11-Year-Old and 2 Teens

Two teens and an 11-year-old boy were killed in the head-on collision

A Brooklyn teen was charged in a fatal crash at a former New York City airfield that left 3 people, including an 11-year-old and two other teenagers, dead as he allegedly was trying to do high-speed stunts, the district attorney said.

Tamirlan Abylknov was indicted on three counts of criminally negligent homicide, as well as second-degree assault, speeding, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and operating without a license for the July 2020 crash, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. The 18-year-old from Homecrest faces up to four years in prison if convicted on the top count he faces.

According to an investigation, Abylknov and a group of friends were at the North 40th Runway in Floyd Bennet Field, a decommissioned airfield near the Rockaways that is open to the public and is part of the Gateway National Recreation Area, around 8:30 p.m. on July 11, 2020.

Abylknov, who was 16 years old at the time, was driving a Toyota Camry, while 16-year-old Emil Badlov was driving a Kia Forte. The two were allegedly racing fast, doing donuts and other stunts before they collided, the DA said.

Abylknov was driving about 70 mph when he t-boned Badlov, whose 18 year-old girlfriend Margarita Sigdiyayeva, her 11-year-old brother Daniel Sigdiyayeva and another 16-year-old, were also in the car. All but the 16-year-old died, while Abylknov and his two passengers, an 18-year-old and an 11-year-old, were injured.

Abylknov was released without bail, and is next scheduled to appear in court on July 21.

