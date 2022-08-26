Teen Groped in Queens, Then Offered Money to Spit on Her Attacker

Cops are looking for an alleged sex fiend who purportedly groped a teenage girl in a Queens elevator, and then offered to her money to spit on him.

The bizarre incident happened Aug. 8, though the NYPD just released details on Friday. According to police, on that afternoon a 14-year-old girl got into an elevator in a residential building in Flushing. A man who had followed her inside then began asking if she was a model.

He allegedly started taking her picture, before groping her and taking photos up her skirt, cops said.

Then, police say, he allegedly offered the girl $20 to "spit on him." She began screaming, and he left the building.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.