Teen Fatally Stabbed, Another Man Injured After Argument on Queens Street Corner

A teenager was killed and another man injured in a stabbing attack following an argument on a street corner in Queens, police said.

The disagreement and ensuing attack occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to police, near a bus stop at the corner of Rockaway Beach Boulevard and Beach 111th Street in Rockaway Park.

Two men, a 19-year-old and an older man, got into some sort of verbal dispute with three others, police said, though they did not disclose what the argument was about.

The conversation got more heated, and that's when the 19-year-old was stabbed and killed. His name had not yet been released. The other man he was with was also stabbed, but was conscious and was expected to survive.

A 17-year-old was arrested along with another man, police said, as a third man is still being sought.

Neighbors said the area is typically very quiet, but they've noticed more crime over the past year.

"It's been very nice, but it has been getting a lot crazier here. A lot of fighting and stabbing and craziness," said Raymond Assadourian, who has lived in the area his whole life. "Every two weeks or so there's something going on."

An investigation is ongoing.