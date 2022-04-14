Teen Charged With Hate Crime in Attack on Sikh Man in Queens: Police

A teen has been arrested and faces a hate crime charge in connection to an attack on a 70-year-old Sikh man in Queens, police said.

Vernon Douglas was arrested Thursday after investigators said he approached the victim, who was dressed in tradition Sikh clothing, and punched him in the face unprovoked just before 7 p.m. near 95th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Richmond Hill on April 3.

The victim, identified by the Sikh Coalition as Nirmal Singh, suffered a broken nose and bruises to his face.

Douglas, 19, faces a slew of charges including hate crime assault, robbery, and aggravated harassment. Attorney information for the Brooklyn teen was not immediately available.

The Sikh Coalition said that Singh chose to return to India after the attack in order to be with his family.

"My father is very grateful that his attacker has been identified and arrested so that he cannot harm others," Manjit Singh, the victim's son who lives in Canada, said in a statement provided by the Sikh Coalition. "Our family sees this sad incident as an assault not just on him, but on all who wear turbans and other articles of faith."