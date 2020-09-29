Teen Charged With Attempted Murder After J'Ouvert Shooting Left Boy, 5 Others Hurt

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after an early morning shooting near an outdoor J'Ouvert celebration in Brooklyn left a 7-year-old boy, his mother and four others wounded, police said.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez identified the teen as Donovan Bailey. He was arraigned Tuesday in Brooklyn Youth Court on a 16-count indictment that, in addition to attempted murder, charged him with first- and second-degree assault, weapons possession and other related charges.

The 16-year-old, was arrested Sept. 8 for the shooting that broke out just before 3 a.m. in Crown Heights near Nostrand Avenue and Crown Street the previous day, according to police. Two of the victims were critically injured, police say, and all five were transported to Kings County Hospital.

In addition to the young boy and his mother, three men were also shot, police said. The boy and his mother were shot while getting out of a cab near their home, according to police.

"This defendant allegedly opened fire into a crowd, disrupting a community celebration while showing complete disregard for the devastation he might cause. It is fortunate that no one was killed as a result of his senseless actions," Gonzalez said in a release.

Police previously took into custody two other men they believe were responsible for the shooting. Bailey was caught 20 minutes after the shooting, and police found a loaded .40-caliber pistol with an extended ammo magazine in his fanny pack, the DA said.

The shooting occurred near a massive outdoor gathering of people celebrating J'Ouvert. It was not immediately clear if police were connecting the shooting to the unauthorized celebration.

Bailey, who was a week shy of his 16th birthday at the time of the incident, was ordered held without bail, and is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17.