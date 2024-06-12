Second teen arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old in SoHo: Police

A second teenager has been arrested in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in a quiet Manhattan neighborhood, police said.

The teen, also 16, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with second-degree murder. His arrest comes just under a month after 19-year-old Henry Thomas was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Harlem in connection with the deadly shooting of Mahki Brown on May 7 in SoHo, police said.

Brown was killed in the outdoor Urban Plaza, a public courtyard space on private property between two buildings on Spring Street, when multiple people rode up on Citi bikes, police said. One of the individuals took out a gun, shooting Brown in the back of the head and twice in the leg, police said.

It is believed some sort of dispute broke out between the two groups before the shots were fired.

Brown was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries. It was not immediately clear if he was the intended target.

The suspects took off on the Citi bikes immediately after. A photo shared with NBC New York showed two people on a Citi bike — one pedaling and one seated in the bike's front basket — who were suspected to be involved in the shooting. It is believed those two individuals are the the two teens have been arrested.

Attorney information for either of the teens facing charges was not immediately clear.