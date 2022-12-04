New Jersey

Teen Boy Shot, Killed After Attending NJ Birthday Party

The 14-year-old attended a birthday party event at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue before the shooting, police and prosecutors said

By Christine Mattson

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teenage boy was shot and killed after attending a birthday party in Camden, New Jersey, on Saturday night, authorities said.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez announced Sunday detectives are investigating the shooting that took the life of the 14-year-old boy.

Police received a 911 call for gunshots on the 1800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Officials said they found the victim unconscious and rushed him to Cooper University Medical Center.

The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital about a half hour later, police said. He was identified as a 14-year-old boy from nearby Lindenwold, New Jersey, but wasn't named.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The victim had attended a birthday party event at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Ave., police and prosecutors said in a release.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s office said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Matthew Kreidler (856) 930-5355 and Camden County Police Department Detective Matthew Dunlop at (609) 519-7344. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseygun violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us