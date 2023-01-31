New York City

Teen Boy Critically Hurt in Bronx Stabbing; Search for Group Underway: NYPD

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teen was sent to the hospital in critical condition after being approached and stabbed in the stomach by a group of five unknown people in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place shortly after 2:30 p.m. at West 195th Street and Jerome Avenue in the Kingsbridge neighborhood.

The teen, who is about 16 or 17-years-old, according to the NYPD, was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in serious condition.

Police say they are searching for the group in connection to the violent attack.

