Teen attacked in Queens while wearing turban in hate crime assault: Police

The NYPD is investigating a suspected hate crime after a man attacked a teenager in Queens harassing the teen over his turban and trying to remove it from his head, police said.

Police said the suspect was riding on an MTA bus Sunday morning when he approached a 19-year-old male passenger who was wearing a turban and said, "We don't wear that in this country and take that mask off!"

The suspect then punched the teenager in his face, back, and in the back of his head, causing cuts and pain, according to police. Police said the man also tried to remove the teenager's turban from his head before getting off the bus and leaving the scene on foot.

The assault happened near 118 Street and Liberty Avenue around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

NYPD CrimeStoppers The NYPD said it is looking for this man in connection with a hate crime assault that occurred in Queens around 9 a.m. on Oct. 15.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating and the police department is calling it a hate crime assault.

Police are looking for the suspect and asking anyone with more information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).