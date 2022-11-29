Teen Attacked In A Gang Assault

Police are searching for four teens who attacked a 15-year-old boy in Long Island City on Monday.

Investigators say that afternoon, the boy was approached on Broadway by a group of four teen boys who began to assault him. Police say two of them wielded a cane and a stick.

According to police, they then fled the location in a white Mazda SUV heading southbound on 48th Street.

The boy was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals in Harlem, where he is stable.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).