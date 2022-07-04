Teen Arrested in Connection to Newark Drive-By Shooting That Hurt 9: Official

Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to the stolen car involved in a drive-by shooting that took place last Thursday in New Jersey's largest city, officials said Monday.

Nine people were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Newark Thursday evening in the vicinity of a grocery store, according to Newark's interim acting public safety director.

Five victims, including one teenager, were being treated for gunshot injuries at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said. Four other adults were treated for gunshot injuries at University Hospital.

All were expected to survive.

We are working closely with @NewarkNJPolice and @NJSP to find those responsible for the senseless shooting that wounded 9 victims in Newark tonight. We are committed to ending the epidemic of gun violence in our communities. — Acting AG Matthew J. Platkin (@NewJerseyOAG) July 1, 2022

According to two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation, the shooting appears to have happened outside a grocery store in the 200 block of Clinton Place. Some of the victims may have run into the store after being shot.

Police said they were looking for a white Honda Pilot that had been stolen out of Jersey City, but the number of suspects and descriptions were not known.

On Monday, Malave confirmed to News 4 that police arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the stolen vehicle that was recovered and identified as being part of this investigation.

The suspect faces charges of receiving stolen property, obstruction of the administration of the law, and resisting arrest.

Additional information was not immediately available.