New Jersey

Twin accused of shooting sister to death in NJ, prosecutors say

By NBC New York Staff

tea neck
News 4

A New York man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of his twin sister in New Jersey on Thursday, prosecutors said.

A report of the shooting on Hickory Street in Teaneck came in around 8 a.m.

When police arrived at the home, they found 26-year-old Naomi Hagley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, prosecutors said. Hagley was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Jonathan Hagley, Naomi's twin brother, was arrested and charged with murder, weapon possession, and obstructing justice, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Investigators were able to find Jonathan Hagley several blocks from the scene of the shooting and found a handgun with a defaced serial number nearby, according to prosecutors.

Chopper 4 was over the scene earlier Thursday and showed a heavy law enforcement presence.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us