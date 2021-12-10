Team of Firefighters Fighting Brooklyn 4-Alarm Blaze Treated for Burns

A huge fire that overtook a Brooklyn residential building and briefly trapped at least one firefighter is now under control, the FDNY said late Friday morning.

The Brooklyn Heights early morning blaze, which started around 6 a.m. and reached a 4-alarm status, forced several evacuations as flames roared through the building and sent thick smoke billowing into the sky.

Seven firefighters suffered non-life-threatening burns while working to put out the blaze. At least one of those members was briefly trapped, Chief of Operations John Hodgens said.

FDNY Chief of Fire Operations John Hodgens provides an update from the scene of a 4-alarm fire a 132 Montague Street in Brooklyn earlier this morning. Read more: https://t.co/6viGhplI7i pic.twitter.com/7UugLmaqj7 — FDNY (@FDNY) December 10, 2021

It wasn't clear where the location of the fire was when the first teams arrived on scene, Hodgens said, but the first quickly spread through the second, third, fourth and fifth floors of the brownstone.

"My kids screamed because the internet and the cable went out… then I looked out the window and we saw at least 20 firetrucks. Then I saw the smoke and flames started appearing on a building on Montague Street," Jeremy Feinstein, who lives nearby, said.

One person has been displaced by the fire and is being assisted by the Red Cross, but no civilians were hurt.

Hodgens said two of the neighboring buildings were evacuated as a precaution but neither suffered any fire damage.

Firefighters were still putting water on the first around 12 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.