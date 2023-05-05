TD Five Boro Bike Tour Returns to NYC Sunday: Street Closures, Map and More

The NYC streets won’t be filled with typical transit this Sunday, and the city’s Department of Transportation is encouraging commuters to plan ahead.

The TD Five Boro Bike Tour hosted by Bike NY is making a return this Sunday, May 7, where cyclists will take over 40-miles of commonly-used roadways for motor vehicles.

The tour will comprise cyclists of all skill levels with proceeds going towards "free bike education programs," their website says.

The city's DOT warns that places such as the FDR Drive, BQE/Gowanus, the Ed Koch-Queensboro Bridge, and the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will be shut down for the event. They say that either mass transit or routes avoiding the Bike Tour will be your best bet to navigate the city.

MTA’s revised bus routes will be available at MTA.info, and a map of where the cyclists will be traveling can be found here.