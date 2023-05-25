Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium: Be ‘The Lucky One' to Snag Free Tickets — Here's How

By Tom Shea and Ariel Peele

Whether you're a Swiftie or not, almost everyone is at least aware of how difficult it has been to get tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour without having to give up an arm and a leg.

But with just hours left before the first show kicks off, there's still one way to snag last-minute tickets without handing over a month's rent — and it may be "The Last Time" there's a chance to see Taylor for free during her East Rutherford shows over Memorial Day weekend.

The American Dream Mall, located right next to MetLife Stadium, will be hosting events from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. each day before the concerts, which includes a shot at a pair of tickets to the show that night.

In addition to a live DJ playing all of Taylor's hits, Swifties will get a chance to sing karaoke, shop, grab a bite or a drink, and enjoy photo ops at the Tour Next Door event.

The mall will be giving away three sets of tickets, a pair for each night on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Those looking to get the free tickets can enter for a chance to win every day beginning Friday and ending Sunday, with the sweepstakes open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. Winners will be announced live onsite at 5 p.m. — but an important note: Winners will need to be onsite as well to collect the tickets.

Hoping to snag the free tickets? Enter at AmericanDream.com.

