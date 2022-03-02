Taxi Rides to LaGuardia, JFK Airports May Soon Cost More

Those opting to take a cab to New York City's airports may soon face steeper costs.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission proposed on Wednesday to change the rules regarding cab rides to LaGuardia Airport and JFK Airport, creating a higher flat fare for both transit hubs for those coming from most of Manhattan.

The proposal would create a $39 flat fare for rides between LaGuardia Airport and parts of Manhattan below West 110th Street and East 96th Street. Riders above that area would be charged the regular metered fare, the TLC said.

The flat fare between Manhattan and JFK Airport would also increase, from the current rate of $52 up to $62.

The commission said that a virtual public hearing would be held on April 5 to discuss the changes. The idea by the TLC is to help compensate taxi drivers for the time they spend waiting at the airports.