Taxi Jumps Manhattan Curb, Critically Injuring 3 People: Police

At least three people were critically injured when a taxi jumped a Manhattan curb and struck pedestrians on the sidewalk before hitting a nearby building, authorities said Monday.

The cab left the street and plowed into four people around 1 p.m. on Broadway between 28th and 29th Street in the Flatiron District, police said.

The driver, who police say remained at the scene, came to a stop after crashing into one of the buildings on the block.

Three of the injured pedestrians were transported to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition, police added.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.