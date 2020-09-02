Manhattan

Taxi Drags Man Partially Inside Driver's Window in Midtown, Man Dies: NYPD

A 47-year-old man died when he tried to leap into the driver's side window of a yellow taxi and was dragged through a block in midtown Manhattan Tuesday, authorities say.

Police intiially responded to a call about a pedestrian struck near Seventh Avenue and 44th Street around 4 a.m. that day. When they got there, they learned Edgar Castillo had, for some reason, tried to enter the cab through the driver's side window at that intersection. The taxi kept moving, with Castillo partially inside the vehicle.

He fell to the pavement a short time later; the yellow taxi drove off along Seventh Avenue. Castillo was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

