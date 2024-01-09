Tax season kicks off Jan. 29: what you need to know

The 2024 tax season officially kicks off Jan. 29, the IRS announced. This means that the agency will begin accepting and processing 2023 tax returns.

This tax season will include some new developments, including the pilot, Direct File -- the agency's effort to launch its own direct filing platform, which would be a free alternative to sites like TurboTax and H&R Block. The IRS system will be available in a dozen states, including New York, to start.

However, IRS Free File will open Friday, Jan. 12. This is the day when participating software companies will accept completed tax returns and hold them until they can be filed electronically with the IRS at the end of the month. IRS Free File Guided Tax Software, available only at IRS.gov, is available to any taxpayer or family with Adjusted Gross Income of $79,000 or less in 2023.

The IRS estimates that more than 128.7 million individual tax returns will be filed by April 15, the deadline to file one's taxes.

Most refunds will be issued in less than 21 days with Earned Income Tax Credit refunds expected to be available starting Feb. 27. Additional Child Tax Credit refunds will also be available in mid-February. Where’s My Refund? should show an updated status by Feb.17 for most early EITC/ACTC filers.

Here are some additional key 2024 filing season dates: