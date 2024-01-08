New Jersey

Tanker truck fire wreaks transit chaos in New Jersey

NJ Transit said its Pascack Valley Line rail service was suspended in both directions due to fire department activity near Wood-Ridge Station

A tanker truck fire shut down part of Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, and disrupted mass transit early Monday.

At least one building and several other vehicles also caught fire near Industrial Avenue overnight.

It's not clear what caused the blaze. Footage from the scene shows a fireball tearing through the pre-dawn darkness.

There wasn't any immediate word on possible injuries.

NJ Transit said its Pascack Valley Line rail service was suspended in both directions due to fire department activity near Wood-Ridge Station. Other delays were reported. Check the latest status updates here.

